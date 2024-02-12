https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/palestine-red-crescent-says-israel-launched-strikes-on-gazas-rafah---reports-1116736000.html
Palestine Red Crescent Says Israel Launched Strikes on Gaza’s Rafah - Reports
Palestine Red Crescent Says Israel Launched Strikes on Gaza’s Rafah - Reports
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Monday that Israel was carrying out "violent" strikes on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing the organization.
2024-02-12T03:48+0000
2024-02-12T03:48+0000
2024-02-12T03:48+0000
world
israel
rafah
palestine
israel defense forces (idf)
benjamin netanyahu
palestinians
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/17/1114419781_0:154:3072:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_197c5e270a66605261293ae8f2f0456e.jpg
At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had carried out strikes on targets in the Shaboura area of the city of Rafah. The number of people killed as a result of Israeli strikes on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip has risen to 100, Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Monday, citing medical sources.Previously, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported that strikes claimed the lives of 63 people.Israel has been pounding Rafah for several days in preparation for a ground offensive that aims to root out Hamas. The city is the last refuge for over a million Palestinians who were told to relocate south during the past four months of the Israeli military operation in the enclave. The United States, Canada, Germany and other Western allies of Israel have criticized the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for ordering a ground operation in the packed city, warning of an imminent humanitarian disaster.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/biden-warns-netanyahu-against-launching-rafah-operation-without-credible-plan-1116733065.html
israel
rafah
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/17/1114419781_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e62e78608f0c8bd510c76ec78f8e8cfb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestine red crescent society, gaza strip, rafah operation, israel strikes rafah, idf strikes rafah
palestine red crescent society, gaza strip, rafah operation, israel strikes rafah, idf strikes rafah
Palestine Red Crescent Says Israel Launched Strikes on Gaza’s Rafah - Reports
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Monday that Israel was carrying out "violent" strikes on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing the organization.
At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had carried out strikes on targets in the Shaboura area of the city of Rafah.
"The IDF conducted a series of strikes on terror targets in the area of Shaboura in the southern Gaza Strip. The strikes have concluded," the IDF said on Telegram.
The number of people killed as a result of Israeli strikes on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip has risen to 100, Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Monday, citing medical sources.
Previously, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported that strikes claimed the lives of 63 people.
Israel has been pounding Rafah for several days in preparation for a ground offensive that aims to root out Hamas. The city is the last refuge for over a million Palestinians who were told to relocate south during the past four months of the Israeli military operation in the enclave.
The United States, Canada, Germany and other Western allies of Israel have criticized the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for ordering a ground operation in the packed city, warning of an imminent humanitarian disaster.