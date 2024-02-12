https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/palestine-red-crescent-says-israel-launched-strikes-on-gazas-rafah---reports-1116736000.html

Palestine Red Crescent Says Israel Launched Strikes on Gaza’s Rafah - Reports

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Monday that Israel was carrying out "violent" strikes on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing the organization.

At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had carried out strikes on targets in the Shaboura area of the city of Rafah. The number of people killed as a result of Israeli strikes on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip has risen to 100, Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Monday, citing medical sources.Previously, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported that strikes claimed the lives of 63 people.Israel has been pounding Rafah for several days in preparation for a ground offensive that aims to root out Hamas. The city is the last refuge for over a million Palestinians who were told to relocate south during the past four months of the Israeli military operation in the enclave. The United States, Canada, Germany and other Western allies of Israel have criticized the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for ordering a ground operation in the packed city, warning of an imminent humanitarian disaster.

