Trump May Be Impeached Again Under Ukraine Supplemental Bill - US Senator

Trump May Be Impeached Again Under Ukraine Supplemental Bill - US Senator

US Senator J.D. Vance said on Monday that the Ukraine supplemental bill, authored by Democrats, contains a hidden clause that could become the basis for a new impeachment of Donald Trump should he become president

"If President Trump were to withdraw from or pause financial support for the war in Ukraine in order to bring the conflict to a peaceful conclusion, ‘over the objections of career experts,’ it would amount to the same fake violation of budget law from the first impeachment, under markedly similar facts and circumstances. Partisan Democrats would seize on the opportunity to impeach him once again," Vance said in a memorandum to fellow Republicans in Congress.Vance explained that the new supplemental bill includes $1.6 billion for foreign military financing in Ukraine and $13.7 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, with an expiration date on September 30, 2025 or a about a year into Trump’s possible second term.If Trump decides to go against the lawmakers and block the funding for Ukraine, this can become a basis for an impeachment procedure similar to the one initiated by Democrats in December 2019.On February 5, 2020, the US Senate acquitted then-President Donald Trump of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after he paused the transfer of about $400 million to Ukraine to allegedly pressure Kiev on the issue of an investigation into President Joe Biden's and his son Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine.

