US Senator Says Dems Congressmen 'Want to Fight Russia to Last Ukrainian Drop of Blood'

US Senator J.D. Vance said in an interview with Tucker Carlson that his Democratic colleagues want to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian drop of blood.

“Everyone knows that this war will lead to the destruction of Ukraine,” Vance said on Monday. “I’ve had conversations with Democratic colleagues where they get this sort of dark look in their eyes, and they say, effectively, that they want to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian drop of blood.” Later on Monday, the US Senate will consider further measures to advance a $95 billion supplemental funding bill, which includes approximately $60 billion in aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.Now is the best opportunity for senators to block the bill, Vance said. The US House of Representatives will also have an opportunity to improve or block the legislation, Vance said. Earlier on Monday, Vance sent a memo to Senate Republicans, contending that the legislation could allow Democrats to attempt to impeach Donald Trump if he is reelected in 2024 and tries to end the conflict in Ukraine.Vance will also join Senator Mike Lee, entrepreneur Elon Musk and others later on Monday to discuss the legislation.

