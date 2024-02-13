https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/biden-mental-capacity-questions-pakistan-election-israel-bombs-rafah-1116747392.html

Biden Mental Capacity Questions, Pakistan Election, Israel Bombs Rafah

US Vice President Kamala Harris says she’s “ready to serve,” and Israel prepares for a full assault on former safe haven Rafah.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss former President Donald Trump’s remarks casting US support for NATO in bluntly transactional terms, President Joe Biden scolding the US Congress with German Chancellor Olof Scholz for failing to send more money to Ukraine, how the Ukraine conflict continues to warp EU economies, the US media hinting that Biden might distance himself from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, how the White House is changing its messaging strategy, and what changes are afoot in Ukraine’s military structures.Founder and editor of The Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam discusses the outcome of recent elections in Pakistan, how former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party managed against all odds to achieve a likely plurality, the likelihood of a coalition government being formed out of the outcome, and what Khan’s political future looks like.Climate activist, political commentator and spokesperson for Black Hive Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses questions surrounding Joe Biden's mental capacity after a special counsel report cited his memory problems, claims that it's too late to run a Democratic candidate against Biden, whether the neocon factions in the Republican Party will become more irrelevant in this upcoming election, the special election to replace disgraced former Congressman George Santos, more attempts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, more romantic drama in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, and polling troubles facing Representative Cori Bush.The Misfits also discuss elderly athleticism and a review of this year’s Super Bowl advertisements.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

