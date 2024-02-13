https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/imf-deputy-director-says-will-not-judge-russia-sanctions-admits-economy-outperformed-1116749481.html

IMF Deputy Director Says Will Not Judge Russia Sanctions, Admits Economy Outperformed

The IMF is not in a position to judge the effectiveness of Western sanctions against Russia, but the country had outperformed previous IMF forecasts on its economy, said First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath.

"I think this is an area that we don't comment directly on, in terms of effectiveness of sanctions or kinds of sanctions to implement," Gopinath said in a live-streamed interview with the Washington-based think tank Foreign Policy. However, Gopinath also said the Russian economy had surpassed IMF’s expectations of its performance. Gopinath acknowledged the IMF had been criticized by some for its positive outlook on Russia's economy and "I think everybody has now come around to recognizing that these are the actual numbers". The IMF has forecast Russia’s economic growth in 2024 to be anywhere between 1.1% and 2.6%.

