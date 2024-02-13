https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/israel-prepares-to-invade-gaza-border-city-1116746418.html

Israel Prepares to Invade Gaza Border City



On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into pressing global issues, shining a spotlight on Israel's continued aggression against Palestine and its neighboring regions.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Hamza Azhar about Pakistan's recent election. Independent candidates backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan led with 93 seats but since there is a delay in publishing the final results there is heightened uncertainty, Khan and Sharif both claimed victory, adding to the complexity.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Chairman of New Journey PAC Autry Pruitt about the investigation into allegations of misconduct by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines and Professor of Political Science and International Relations Dr. Hasan Unal discussed the Israeli military strikes over the border city of Rafah killing, wounding dozens of Palestinians and threatening key Israel-Egypt peace treaty.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Amy DeLaura about the case over whether former President Donald Trump can be excluded from Colorado's primary ballot over his actions surrounding the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and the Supreme Court's decision over this blockbuster case.

