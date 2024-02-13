https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/russian-fm-lavrov-addresses-valdai-discussion-club-in-moscow-1116751624.html

Russian FM Lavrov Addresses Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow

Russian FM Lavrov Addresses Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow

On February 13, Sergey Lavrov, Russia's top diplomat, will be speaking to the attendees of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

2024-02-13T09:08+0000

2024-02-13T09:08+0000

2024-02-13T09:08+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

moscow

russia

russian academy of sciences (ras)

valdai discussion club

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115906339_0:0:3115:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_d5df0861f78ca62346dc2653b0377c78.jpg

Sputnik is bringing you live coverage of the 13th annual Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club, running from February 13 to 14, 2024, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be delivering a speech.The event entitled “Time for decisive action: a comprehensive settlement for the sake of stability in the region” is organized by the Valdai Discussion Club and supported by the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The Club’s Middle East conferences have been held regularly since 2009, with Moscow hosting them every year since 2016.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov delivers a speech at the 13th Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club Lavrov delivers a speech at the 13th Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club 2024-02-13T09:08+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov at valdai, valdai discussion club, lavrov's recent speeches, lavrov's recent remarks, lavrov's recent comments, guests at valdai discussion club