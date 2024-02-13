https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/russian-fm-lavrov-addresses-valdai-discussion-club-in-moscow-1116751624.html
On February 13, Sergey Lavrov, Russia's top diplomat, will be speaking to the attendees of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.
Sputnik is bringing you live coverage of the 13th annual Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club, running from February 13 to 14, 2024, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be delivering a speech.The event entitled “Time for decisive action: a comprehensive settlement for the sake of stability in the region” is organized by the Valdai Discussion Club and supported by the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The Club’s Middle East conferences have been held regularly since 2009, with Moscow hosting them every year since 2016.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
On February 13, Sergey Lavrov, Russia's top diplomat, will be speaking to the attendees of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.
Sputnik is bringing you live coverage of the 13th annual Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club, running from February 13 to 14, 2024, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be delivering a speech.
The event entitled “Time for decisive action: a comprehensive settlement for the sake of stability in the region” is organized by the Valdai Discussion Club and supported by the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
The Club’s Middle East conferences have been held regularly since 2009, with Moscow hosting them every year since 2016.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!