Russian Progress MS-24 Cargo Ship Departs From ISS
Russian Progress MS-24 Cargo Ship Departs From ISS
The Progress MS-24 is scheduled to be deorbited after undocking from the ISS, causing it to enter the atmosphere and disintegrate. It will be replaced by Progress MS-26, which is scheduled for launch on February 15.
Sputnik comes to you live as the Progress MS-24 cargo ship is preparing to leave the International Space Station."Progress MS-24" was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on August 23, 2023 by a Soyuz-2.1a rocket and spent a total of more than 150 days in space.The spacecraft delivered nearly 2.5 tons of cargo to the ISS, including more than 1.5 tons of dry cargo for the crew and station systems, about 0.5 tons of fuel for the station, 420 kilograms (926 pounds) of potable water and 40 kilograms of nitrogen to replenish the station's atmosphere.It performed eight corrections of the station's orbit, including one evasion of the ISS from a possible collision with space debris.
News
Progress MS-24 Cargo Ship Departs From ISS
Progress MS-24 Cargo Ship Departs From ISS
In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011
 In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011
© AP Photo
The Progress MS-24 is scheduled to be deorbited after undocking from the ISSC, causing it to enter the atmosphere and disintegrate. Its place on the station will be taken by Progress MS-26, which is scheduled for launch on February 15.
Sputnik comes to you live as the Progress MS-24 cargo ship is preparing to leave the International Space Station.
"Progress MS-24" was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on August 23, 2023 by a Soyuz-2.1a rocket and spent a total of more than 150 days in space.

The spacecraft delivered nearly 2.5 tons of cargo to the ISS, including more than 1.5 tons of dry cargo for the crew and station systems, about 0.5 tons of fuel for the station, 420 kilograms (926 pounds) of potable water and 40 kilograms of nitrogen to replenish the station's atmosphere.

It performed eight corrections of the station's orbit, including one evasion of the ISS from a possible collision with space debris.
Chats
