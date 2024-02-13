https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/us-base-in-syrias-omar-oil-field-attacked-three-times-within-hour---source-1116764460.html

US Base in Syria's Omar Oil Field Attacked Three Times Within Hour - Source

US Base in Syria's Omar Oil Field Attacked Three Times Within Hour - Source

A US military base sitting on natural oil and gas fields in eastern Syria was shelled three times within one hour, a local Syrian source told Sputnik.

"Within less than an hour, the US base was attacked three times - first two, then three more missiles were fired at it, the US air defences were unable to intercept them. During the third strike, more than 10 missiles were fired and struck the base, causing a fire to break out," the source said.According to the source, the US military responded to the incident by shelling the attackers' positions. US attack helicopters have since been deployed to patrol the area.The US armed forces illegally control territories in the east and northeast of Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah, and Raqqa, where Syria's largest oil and gas fields are located. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy for the purpose of blatantly stealing the nation's oil.

