Air Defenses Down Nine Ukrainian Drones Over Russia's Territory
Russian air defense systems destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, one over the Voronezh region and six more over the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said
"This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation with nine aircraft-type drones was foiled. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed the aircraft over the territories of the Belgorod (two) and Voronezh (one) regions, as well as over the water area of the Black Sea (six)," the ministry said in a statement.
News
en_EN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, one over the Voronezh region and six more over the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
"This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation with nine aircraft-type drones was foiled. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed the aircraft over the territories of the Belgorod (two) and Voronezh (one) regions, as well as over the water area of the Black Sea (six)," the ministry said in a statement.