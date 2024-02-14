https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/anti-conscription-protests-in-ukraine-kamala-harris-ready-to-serve-1116766316.html

Anti-Conscription Protests in Ukraine; Kamala Harris "Ready to Serve"

Ukrainian women are protesting forced conscription as the Kiev regime begins to unravel.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss protests against conscription and the Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian training facility.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review," joins us to discuss unrest in Haiti as former leaders move to retake power.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US meddling in Venezuelan elections.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the Gaza conflict, President Biden's potential use of sanctions against settlers and a speech by the leader of Hezbollah.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the ruling elite's move to replace Joe Biden before the election.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss the road to peace in Ukraine.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the economic collapse in the EU.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss disagreements regarding Israel between the EU and the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

