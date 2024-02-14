International
At Least 10 People Injured After Car Crashes Into Hospital in Austin, Texas
At Least 10 People Injured After Car Crashes Into Hospital in Austin, Texas
At least 10 people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into St. David's North Austin Medical Center ER, police said.
"Initial triage and treatments underway. #ATCEMS Command reporting 10 patients for transport and 1 adult patient with CPR in progress. Avoid the area," Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services posted on Facebook (META, banned organizations in Russia for extremism) on Tuesday. According to police, there is no threat to the general public and the incident does not appear to be an intentional act. Austin Police Department Detective Lt. Carey Chaudoir told the Austin American-Statesman newspaper that the driver of the vehicle died, but it was unclear whether the crash caused the driver's death.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least 10 people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into St. David's North Austin Medical Center ER, police said.
"Initial triage and treatments underway. #ATCEMS Command reporting 10 patients for transport and 1 adult patient with CPR in progress. Avoid the area," Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services posted on Facebook (META, banned organizations in Russia for extremism) on Tuesday.
According to police, there is no threat to the general public and the incident does not appear to be an intentional act.
"There is no threat to the general public. Based off preliminary information and details gathered at this time, this incident does not appear to be an intentional act," Austin Police said on X. "APD officers continue to assist our first responder partners, and the investigation is ongoing."
Austin Police Department Detective Lt. Carey Chaudoir told the Austin American-Statesman newspaper that the driver of the vehicle died, but it was unclear whether the crash caused the driver's death.
