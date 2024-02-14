https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/consumer-prices-rise-americans-in-gaza-trump-immunity-1116766673.html

Consumer Prices Rise, Americans in Gaza, Trump Immunity?

Consumer Prices Rise, Americans in Gaza, Trump Immunity?

The White House continues to try to “prevent” a humanitarian disaster in Gaza, and the US interrupts a Boeing 747 sale.

Consumer Prices Rise, Americans in Gaza, Trump Immunity? The White House continues to try to “prevent” a humanitarian disaster in Gaza, and the US interrupts a Boeing 747 sale.

Former vice chair of the Maryland Republican Party Eugene Craig joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss who might take over the Republican National Committee chairmanship, whether former President Donald Trump will be able to further take over the party, what a second Trump presidency could achieve, whether Congress will engage in more government shutdown brinkmanship, the special election in New York to replace George Santos, how down-ballot candidates on both sides of the aisle are distancing themselves from President Joe Biden and Trump, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s chances of being elected to the Senate this year, and the fate of the Senate’s security aid bill.Retired FBI agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel Coleen Rowley discusses an upcoming Julian Assange hearing that could result in his immediate extradition to the United States, what might happen as characters in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office romance drama have to testify about their behavior later this week, revelations about the practice of FBI agents hiring sex workers overseas, reports of FBI infiltration into the Movement for Black Lives during 2020 demonstrations in Denver, Trump’s attempt to get the Supreme Court to weigh in on his presidential immunity sooner rather than later, and raids on activists that have organized against the enormous police training ground planned outside Atlanta, Georgia.International affairs analyst and media law consultant Laith Marouf discusses the latest on Israel's war on Gaza, Joe Biden's claims his administration is working on a ceasefire deal, whether the US is likely to exert its influence over Israel to prevent further civilian deaths in Gaza, why Biden's private complaints about the Israeli prime minister are being leaked, and whether courts can be effect mechanisms for holding Israel accountable.The Misfits also discuss the latest inflation data, new accusations about who is using Starlink, and the CDC’s new covid guidelines.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

