https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/germany-to-spend-535mln-on-expansion-of-holzdorf-air-base---military-1116774651.html

Germany to Spend $535Mln on Expansion of Holzdorf Air Base - Military

Germany to Spend $535Mln on Expansion of Holzdorf Air Base - Military

Germany is in the process of remaking its eastern Holzdorf military air base, with 500 million euros ($535 million) expected to be spent on the facility's expansion, Col. Christian Guntsch said on Wednesday

2024-02-14T12:14+0000

2024-02-14T12:14+0000

2024-02-14T12:14+0000

military

germany

east germany

nato

chinook

military base

air base

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116774493_0:200:2930:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_4b5fdf4184197f51eb3aa1d19bed0edf.jpg

"Over 500 [million euros] will be spent on new infrastructure here [at Holzdorf military base] — hangars, maintenance bays and new flight operations areas," Guntsch, who is responsible for the expansion plan, was quoted by the Financial Times as saying. The facility, which previously used to be one of the Warsaw Pact nations' strategic outposts in East Germany, today is sought to be turned into NATO's major stronghold against Russia, the newspaper reported. As part of the renewal, the base's runway will be expanded so that it could receive a NATO plane of any type and size, the report said. Moreover, the facility is expected to receive the Arrow air defense systems from Israel and 60 new Chinook heavy-lift helicopters soon to replace the Sikorsky CH-53 choppers, which have been in service since 1972, the newspaper reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/germany-has-no-clue-whos-operating-mystery-drones-flying-over-bundeswehr-bases-1116034002.html

germany

east germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany's military capabilities, germany military budget, german air bases, german air force