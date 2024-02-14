https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/lavrov-takes-the-podium-to-address-russias-state-duma-1116771666.html
Lavrov Takes the Podium to Address Russia's State Duma
Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, addresses the State Duma (lower chamber of the Russian Parliament) to facilitate the coordination of the government’s executive and legislative branches in strengthening Russia’s position on the global stage.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the State Duma plenary session during the parliamentary “government hour”. Lavrov, head of Russia's diplomatic office, will lay out Russia's foreign policy objectives before lawmakers. Moscow's diplomacy boss is expected to highlight the Foreign Ministry’s current assessments of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Furthermore, besides the Western-focused diplomatic track, the foreign policy chief may also focus on Middle Eastern issues.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the State Duma plenary session during the parliamentary “government hour”. Lavrov, head of Russia's diplomatic office, will lay out Russia's foreign policy objectives before lawmakers.
Moscow's diplomacy boss is expected to highlight the Foreign Ministry’s current assessments of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Furthermore, besides the Western-focused diplomatic track, the foreign policy chief may also focus on Middle Eastern issues.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!