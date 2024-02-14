https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/no-reason-to-panic-about-purported-national-security-threat-us-lawmaker-says--1116784875.html
People in the United States have no reason to panic about a purported threat to national security announced by US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, panel ranking member James Himes said on Wednesday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092401923_393:762:2679:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e218be1b4e84386d7b72cf3c3204e568.jpg
“People should not panic, that is unequivocal,” Himes said, as quoted by The Hill. “It’s something that the Congress and the administration does need to address in the medium to long run.” Earlier on Wednesday, Turner said that the House Intelligence Committee made information available to all lawmakers concerning a serious national security threat. Turner also requested that US President Joe Biden declassify all information related to the threat. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan commenting on the development said on Wednesday that he is slated to meet with House leadership tomorrow to discuss a national security threat. "I reached out earlier this week to the Gang of Eight to offer myself up for a personal briefing to the Gang of Eight and in fact, we scheduled a briefing before House members of the Gang of Eight tomorrow," Sullivan said during a press briefing.He also said that he is confident in "President Biden and the decisions that he has taken; he is going to ensure the security of the American people going forward."Meanwhile, CNN reported citing unnamed sources that the threat is related to a "highly concerning and destabilizing" Russian capability.
No Reason to Panic About Purported National Security 'Threat', US Lawmaker Says
