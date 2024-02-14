https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/pakistan-faces-uncertain-political-future-with-no-clear-winning-govt-1116762945.html
Pakistan Faces Uncertain Political Future With No Clear Winning Gov't
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news worldwide, including the results of Pakistan's elections.
The first hour begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle, who discusses the special election to replace the ousted US Representative George Santos.Then, attorney Tyler Nixon joins to weigh in on Trump's emergency request to SCOTUS to delay his Jan. 6 criminal trial. Nixon and the hosts also discuss Trump's hearing on the classified documents case and the possibility of Fani Willis being disqualified.The second hour starts with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, who shares his expertise on the latest out of Ukraine, including the Senate approving a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.The show closes with journalist Hamza Azhar Salam, who shares his insights on the split results of Pakistan's elections.
04:18 GMT 14.02.2024 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 14.02.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news worldwide, including the results of Pakistan's elections.
The first hour begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle, who discusses the special election to replace the ousted US Representative George Santos.
Then, attorney Tyler Nixon joins to weigh in on Trump's emergency request to SCOTUS to delay his Jan. 6 criminal trial. Nixon and the hosts also discuss Trump's hearing on the classified documents case and the possibility of Fani Willis being disqualified.
The second hour starts with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, who shares his expertise on the latest out of Ukraine, including the Senate approving a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
The show closes with journalist Hamza Azhar Salam, who shares his insights on the split results of Pakistan's elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM