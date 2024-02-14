https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/russia-receives-note-from-canada-on-refusal-to-extradite-nazi-collaborator-hunka-1116770763.html

Russia Receives Note From Canada on Refusal to Extradite Nazi Collaborator Hunka

Russia Receives Note From Canada on Refusal to Extradite Nazi Collaborator Hunka

Canada has refused to extradite Yaroslav Hunka, the Ukrainian Nazi collaborator, who received a standing ovation in the Canadian parliament in September 2023, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov confirmed to Sputnik.

2024-02-14T06:41+0000

2024-02-14T06:41+0000

2024-02-14T06:48+0000

world

russia

canada

nazi

nazi collaborators

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092947142_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6813ec44e65f53ce6fbee40db9df2ddc.jpg

"A note has been received from the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the matter," Stepanov said. The absence of an extradition treaty between Canada and Russia is an untenable excuse for refusing to extradite Hunka, the Ambassador said. "This is an an obvious politically motivated excuse," Stepanov said. In any case, this story with Nazi Hunka is far from over. We - Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Embassy - will continue to seek justice," Stepanov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/trudeau-invited-nazi-veteran-hunka-to-attend-parliament-session---russian-embassy-1116631795.html

russia

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nazi collaborator hunka, yaroslav hunka, canada refuses to extradite ss collaborator to russia