Russia Receives Note From Canada on Refusal to Extradite Nazi Collaborator Hunka
Russia Receives Note From Canada on Refusal to Extradite Nazi Collaborator Hunka
Canada has refused to extradite Yaroslav Hunka, the Ukrainian Nazi collaborator, who received a standing ovation in the Canadian parliament in September 2023, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov confirmed to Sputnik.
"A note has been received from the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the matter," Stepanov said. The absence of an extradition treaty between Canada and Russia is an untenable excuse for refusing to extradite Hunka, the Ambassador said. "This is an an obvious politically motivated excuse," Stepanov said. In any case, this story with Nazi Hunka is far from over. We - Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Embassy - will continue to seek justice," Stepanov said.
Russia Receives Note From Canada on Refusal to Extradite Nazi Collaborator Hunka

06:41 GMT 14.02.2024 (Updated: 06:48 GMT 14.02.2024)
© LARS HAGBERGAn outside view of the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, Ontario, on March 26, 2018.
An outside view of the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, Ontario, on March 26, 2018.
© LARS HAGBERG
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada has refused to extradite Yaroslav Hunka, the Ukrainian Nazi collaborator, who received a standing ovation in the Canadian parliament in September 2023, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov confirmed to Sputnik.
"A note has been received from the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the matter," Stepanov said.
The absence of an extradition treaty between Canada and Russia is an untenable excuse for refusing to extradite Hunka, the Ambassador said.
"This is an an obvious politically motivated excuse," Stepanov said.

He added that Global Affairs Canada has requested more time to prepare answers posed by Russia. The questions inquired whether Canada’s law enforcement agencies will study Hunka's past, his involvement in massacres and in genocide under Canadian laws; whether the Canadian authorities will pull up the story of Hunka's status in Canada and how he obtained Canadian citizenship; and whether Hunka wrote down that he was a member of the Nazi Waffen SS unit on the application form when he arrived in Canada.

In any case, this story with Nazi Hunka is far from over. We - Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Embassy - will continue to seek justice," Stepanov said.
