Russia's Defense Minister Inspects New Missile Systems - Video
Russia's Defense Minister Inspects New Missile Systems - Video
Sergei Shoigu visited the military-industrial complex facilities in the Moscow region to personally audit the production of surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles for the needs of the armed forces.
During the visit, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was presented with a wide assortment of weapons, munitions and military equipment such as the Khrizantema-S anti-tank missile system, Gibka-S mobile surface-to-air missile system, Dzhigit surface-to-air missile launcher and Arena-M active protection system.Valery Kashin, chief designer at the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau (a subsidiary of the Rostec corporation and the maker of the aforementioned weapon systems) also told Shoigu that his company is working on new countermeasures to protect troops from loitering munitions.Shoigu, for his part, asked Kashin to step up these efforts.
