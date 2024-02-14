https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/trump-in-court-over-classified-docs-as-biden-challenges-report-1116764130.html

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul tackled critical global and domestic matters, offering insights into the recent appointment of Ukraine's top Commander following the ousting of General Valery Zaluzhny.

In the initial segment, Fault Lines spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda regarding Ukraine's newly appointed top Commander, General Oleksandr Syrsky and his controversial nickname 'The Butcher’.Moving to the second hour, attorney Steve Gill joined Fault Lines to explore the investigation into allegations of misconduct by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who filed the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.In the third hour, political commentator Armen Kurdian joined Fault Lines to examine the rise in illegal border crossings along the US-Canada border and the New York special election to fill the seat left vacant by expelled Congressman George Santos.In the final hour, Fault Lines discussed with journalist Esteban Carrillo about the US President Joe Biden's call for a six-week pause in the Israel-Hamas conflict with journalist Esteban Carrillo, examining its potential as a precursor to a longer ceasefire.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

