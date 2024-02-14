https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/watch-russian-rocket-launchers-strike-deep-behind-ukrainian-lines-1116773672.html

Watch Russian Rocket Launchers Strike Deep Behind Ukrainian Lines

Russian rocket artillery units in the Ukrainian conflict continue to inflict damage upon Kiev troops, hitting them fast and hard with barrages of... 14.02.2024, Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces have delivered yet another stinging blow to troops loyal to the Kiev regime near Kupyansk in the Ukrainian conflict.The attack involved Smerch multiple launch rocket systems performing a surprise strike deep behind enemy lines, wreaking havoc upon Ukrainian positions.This video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such attacks, which are carried out regularly by rocket artillery units, are conducted.

