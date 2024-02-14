https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/watch-russian-rocket-launchers-strike-deep-behind-ukrainian-lines-1116773672.html
Watch Russian Rocket Launchers Strike Deep Behind Ukrainian Lines
Watch Russian Rocket Launchers Strike Deep Behind Ukrainian Lines
Russian rocket artillery units in the Ukrainian conflict continue to inflict damage upon Kiev troops, hitting them fast and hard with barrages of... 14.02.2024, Sputnik International
2024-02-14T12:32+0000
2024-02-14T12:32+0000
2024-02-14T12:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian ministry of defense
smerch
rocket strikes
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116773868_0:0:1418:797_1920x0_80_0_0_3def111977a313c8c4d867fc0103958f.png
The Russian Armed Forces have delivered yet another stinging blow to troops loyal to the Kiev regime near Kupyansk in the Ukrainian conflict.The attack involved Smerch multiple launch rocket systems performing a surprise strike deep behind enemy lines, wreaking havoc upon Ukrainian positions.This video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such attacks, which are carried out regularly by rocket artillery units, are conducted.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116773868_177:0:1240:797_1920x0_80_0_0_bccff4b5a3472603f48c8829e21bfd09.png
Russian Rocket Artillery Strikes Deep Behind Ukrainian Lines
Russian Rocket Artillery Strikes Deep Behind Ukrainian Lines
2024-02-14T12:32+0000
true
PT1M02S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian ministry of defense, smerch, rocket strikes, video, видео
russia, russian ministry of defense, smerch, rocket strikes, video, видео
Watch Russian Rocket Launchers Strike Deep Behind Ukrainian Lines
Russian rocket artillery units in the Ukrainian conflict continue to inflict damage upon Kiev troops, hitting them fast and hard with barrages of high-explosive munitions.
The Russian Armed Forces have delivered yet another stinging blow to troops loyal to the Kiev regime near Kupyansk in the Ukrainian conflict.
The attack involved Smerch multiple launch rocket systems performing a surprise strike deep behind enemy lines, wreaking havoc upon Ukrainian positions.
This video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such attacks, which are carried out regularly by rocket artillery units, are conducted.