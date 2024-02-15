https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/200-million-voters-select-indonesias-next-president-1116783949.html

200 Million Voters Select Indonesia's Next President

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from the Indonesian elections.

In the first hour, The Final Countdown hosted political consultant Robert Hornak who discussed the Republican defeat in the New York district that was previously the seat of George Santos, along with the impeachment of the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.The Final Countdown followed up this conversation with a discussion on the latest inflation numbers. Finance expert Aquiles Larrea gives his analysis on the current state of the US economy under the Biden administration.To begin the final hour, tax lawyer Steve Hayes spoke to The Final Countdown about federal job cuts, especially at NASA where several employees were recently laid off due to budget setbacks.In the final segment of the show, Angie and Ted are joined by geopolitical analyst Sourabh Gupta who broke down the Indonesian presidential election and what this means going forward for the densely populated nation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

