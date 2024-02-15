https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/balticconnector-gas-pipeline-damaged-in-october-set-to-be-relaunched-in-april---operator-1116800112.html
The Balticconnector gas pipeline that was damaged in early October is expected to resume operation on April 22, the Gasgrid Finland operator said on Thursday
On October 8, Gasgrid Finland and Elering (Finnish and Estonian gas network operators) noticed an unusual pressure drop in the offshore gas pipeline. The two countries managed to close off both its valves to stop the leak.
finland
estonia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Balticconnector gas pipeline that was damaged in early October is expected to resume operation on April 22, the Gasgrid Finland operator said on Thursday.
"The planned commissioning date of the gas connection is April 22, 2024, provided that the soon-to-be-started repair works can be carried out as planned. According to the current assessment, icy conditions do not prevent the work from being carried out," the operator said in a statement.
The Balticconnector is a 77 km long bi-directional natural gas pipeline between Ingå, Finland, and Paldiski, Estonia. The structure was officially launched in 2020.
On October 8, Gasgrid Finland and Elering (Finnish and Estonian gas network operators) noticed an unusual pressure drop in the offshore gas pipeline
. The two countries managed to close off both its valves to stop the leak.