International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/balticconnector-gas-pipeline-damaged-in-october-set-to-be-relaunched-in-april---operator-1116800112.html
Balticconnector Gas Pipeline Damaged in October Set to Be Relaunched in April - Operator
Balticconnector Gas Pipeline Damaged in October Set to Be Relaunched in April - Operator
The Balticconnector gas pipeline that was damaged in early October is expected to resume operation on April 22, the Gasgrid Finland operator said on Thursday
2024-02-15T13:11+0000
2024-02-15T13:11+0000
world
europe
finland
balticconnector
gas pipeline
estonia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107772/77/1077727782_0:256:2733:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_4dc79bd9691baeb53fd438427b3d5472.jpg
"The planned commissioning date of the gas connection is April 22, 2024, provided that the soon-to-be-started repair works can be carried out as planned. According to the current assessment, icy conditions do not prevent the work from being carried out," the operator said in a statement.On October 8, Gasgrid Finland and Elering (Finnish and Estonian gas network operators) noticed an unusual pressure drop in the offshore gas pipeline. The two countries managed to close off both its valves to stop the leak.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/nato-lake-western-military-bloc-tries-to-make-it-look-like-it-owns-baltic-sea-1116000541.html
finland
estonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107772/77/1077727782_2:0:2733:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c6afad4ea9321e125dca2a0266a804a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
balticconnector gas pipeline, what happened to balticconnector gas pipeline, who damaged balticconnector gas pipeline, who's responsible for balticconnector gas pipeline
balticconnector gas pipeline, what happened to balticconnector gas pipeline, who damaged balticconnector gas pipeline, who's responsible for balticconnector gas pipeline

Balticconnector Gas Pipeline Damaged in October Set to Be Relaunched in April - Operator

13:11 GMT 15.02.2024
© AP Photo / BALTICCONNECTAllseas pipe-lying vessel, lays Balticconnector pipeline in Gulf of Finland
Allseas pipe-lying vessel, lays Balticconnector pipeline in Gulf of Finland - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2024
© AP Photo / BALTICCONNECT
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Balticconnector gas pipeline that was damaged in early October is expected to resume operation on April 22, the Gasgrid Finland operator said on Thursday.
"The planned commissioning date of the gas connection is April 22, 2024, provided that the soon-to-be-started repair works can be carried out as planned. According to the current assessment, icy conditions do not prevent the work from being carried out," the operator said in a statement.

The Balticconnector is a 77 km long bi-directional natural gas pipeline between Ingå, Finland, and Paldiski, Estonia. The structure was officially launched in 2020.

Vessels of the Russian Baltic Fleet are seen during tactical drills for landing troops from the sea on the unequipped coast of a simulated enemy assault, in the Kaliningrad Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2024
Military
‘NATO Lake’: Western Military Bloc Tries to Make It Look Like It 'Owns' Baltic Sea
5 January, 18:12 GMT
On October 8, Gasgrid Finland and Elering (Finnish and Estonian gas network operators) noticed an unusual pressure drop in the offshore gas pipeline. The two countries managed to close off both its valves to stop the leak.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала