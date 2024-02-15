https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/balticconnector-gas-pipeline-damaged-in-october-set-to-be-relaunched-in-april---operator-1116800112.html

Balticconnector Gas Pipeline Damaged in October Set to Be Relaunched in April - Operator

The Balticconnector gas pipeline that was damaged in early October is expected to resume operation on April 22, the Gasgrid Finland operator said on Thursday

"The planned commissioning date of the gas connection is April 22, 2024, provided that the soon-to-be-started repair works can be carried out as planned. According to the current assessment, icy conditions do not prevent the work from being carried out," the operator said in a statement.On October 8, Gasgrid Finland and Elering (Finnish and Estonian gas network operators) noticed an unusual pressure drop in the offshore gas pipeline. The two countries managed to close off both its valves to stop the leak.

