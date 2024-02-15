https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/cia-and-foreign-intel-illegally-targeted-trump-eu-sanctions-target-china-biden-is-the-big-guy-1116788827.html
CIA and Foreign Intel illegally Targeted Trump; EU Sanctions Target China; Biden is the Big Guy
CIA and Foreign Intel illegally Targeted Trump; EU Sanctions Target China; Biden is the Big Guy
The CIA stands accused of an illegal international plot to destroy candidate Donald Trump in 2016 and a Biden family business associate claims that Joe Biden received kickbacks from his son's business.
2024-02-15T04:16+0000
2024-02-15T04:16+0000
2024-02-15T14:57+0000
the critical hour
radio
ukraine
cia
gaza strip
guinea-bissau
russia
nicaragua
imports
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116788670_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_607e28d87995d25ba37d978fab5a7a6f.png
CIA and Foreign Intel illegally Targeted Trump; EU Sanctions Target China; Biden is the Big Guy
The CIA stands accused of an illegal international plot to destroy candidate Donald Trump in 2016 and a Biden family business associate claims that Joe Biden received kickbacks from his son's business.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss recent attacks on Iran's pipelines and the collapse of Ukraine.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss Illegal CIA surveillance on the Trump campaign and testimony that Joe Biden is "the big guy."Imani Umoja, Member of the Central Committee of the African Party of Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, educator and activist, joins us to discuss the political crisis in Guinea-Bissau.Dr. Richard Wolff, professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the economic collapse of the EU.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss Gaza as Itamir Ben Gvir's statement that Palestinian women and children should be shot.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia using hypersonic missiles and a new European army.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the ICJ ruling against the US regarding Nicaragua and the US economic and terrorism war on Cuba.KJ Noh joins us to discuss Donald Trump's proposal for a massive tariff on Chinese imports.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
gaza strip
guinea-bissau
russia
nicaragua
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116788670_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4e5da5322e7947303b04ba3ec36046.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, cia against trump, who is hunter biden's big guy, eu economy crisis, ceasefire in gaza
the critical hour, cia against trump, who is hunter biden's big guy, eu economy crisis, ceasefire in gaza
CIA and Foreign Intel illegally Targeted Trump; EU Sanctions Target China; Biden is the Big Guy
04:16 GMT 15.02.2024 (Updated: 14:57 GMT 15.02.2024)
The CIA stands accused of an illegal international plot to destroy candidate Donald Trump in 2016 and a Biden family business associate claims that Joe Biden received kickbacks from his son's business.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss recent attacks on Iran's pipelines and the collapse of Ukraine.
Jim Kavanagh
, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net
, joins us to discuss Illegal CIA surveillance on the Trump campaign and testimony that Joe Biden is "the big guy."
Imani Umoja, Member of the Central Committee of the African Party of Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, educator and activist, joins us to discuss the political crisis in Guinea-Bissau.
Dr. Richard Wolff, professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the economic collapse of the EU.
Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss Gaza as Itamir Ben Gvir's statement that Palestinian women and children should be shot.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia using hypersonic missiles and a new European army.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the ICJ ruling against the US regarding Nicaragua and the US economic and terrorism war on Cuba.
KJ Noh joins us to discuss Donald Trump's proposal for a massive tariff on Chinese imports.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM