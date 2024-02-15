https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/cia-and-foreign-intel-illegally-targeted-trump-eu-sanctions-target-china-biden-is-the-big-guy-1116788827.html

CIA and Foreign Intel illegally Targeted Trump; EU Sanctions Target China; Biden is the Big Guy

The CIA stands accused of an illegal international plot to destroy candidate Donald Trump in 2016 and a Biden family business associate claims that Joe Biden received kickbacks from his son's business.

2024-02-15T04:16+0000

CIA and Foreign Intel illegally Targeted Trump; EU Sanctions Target China; Biden is the Big Guy The CIA stands accused of an illegal international plot to destroy candidate Donald Trump in 2016 and a Biden family business associate claims that Joe Biden received kickbacks from his son's business.

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss recent attacks on Iran's pipelines and the collapse of Ukraine.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss Illegal CIA surveillance on the Trump campaign and testimony that Joe Biden is "the big guy."Imani Umoja, Member of the Central Committee of the African Party of Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, educator and activist, joins us to discuss the political crisis in Guinea-Bissau.Dr. Richard Wolff, professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the economic collapse of the EU.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss Gaza as Itamir Ben Gvir's statement that Palestinian women and children should be shot.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia using hypersonic missiles and a new European army.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the ICJ ruling against the US regarding Nicaragua and the US economic and terrorism war on Cuba.KJ Noh joins us to discuss Donald Trump's proposal for a massive tariff on Chinese imports.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

