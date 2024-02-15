https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/indonesias-election-new-russiagate-report-dhs-mayorkas-impeached-1116786940.html

Indonesia’s Election, New Russiagate Report, DHS’ Mayorkas Impeached

Russiagate is alive in 2024, and a Lyft forecast typo sends stocks surging - and will probably trigger an investigation.

Scholar, educator and journalist focusing the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the likely election of Prabowo Subianto as president of Indonesia and his role in the Suharto military regime, Washington’s attempts to place military assets on coastal Kinmen Island off China, how personnel changes at the US State Department show antagonism toward China will continue, and promising reports that China’s carbon emissions are likely to decline years before schedule.Beirut-based journalist and head of news for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discusses escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah even as border proposals are brokered by European nations, how to view anonymous US government claims that it is indeed investigating alleged human rights and international law violations by Israel, whether Egypt has red lines when it comes to the population of Gaza and how Cairo might respond to a mass displacement of Palestinians toward the Sinai, what a temporary ceasefire in Gaza could accomplish, and what has been happening in Yemen and the Red Sea behind the headlines.Robert Hockett, Cornell University professor of law and public policy, discusses the results of the special election to fill the former congressional seat of George Santos and what lessons to take from the race, the successful House impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on a second attempt, the likelihood of another continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown, how to take former President Donald Trump’s comments on NATO, and the state of Trump’s legal cases in Georgia and New York.Co-host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Garland Nixon discusses new reports that Obama administration CIA Director John Brennan asked intelligence services of allied nations to spy on Donald Trump associates in the runup to the 2016 election, whether the FBI or Justice Department will investigate this privacy breach, and how Trump might respond in November.The Misfits also discuss Elon Musk selling Starlink to Israel and a major dropoff of fitness gym attendance across the country.

