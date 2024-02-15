https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/mayorkas-impeached-gop-loses-key-house-seat-1116785607.html

Mayorkas Impeached; GOP Loses Key House Seat

This episode covers the impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, focusing on alleged failures to enforce immigration laws at the US-Mexico border.

Mayorkas Impeached; GOP Loses Key House Seat Join Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul on today’s episode of Fault Lines as they delve into a range of domestic and international topics. This episode covers the impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, focusing on alleged failures to enforce immigration laws at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In the opening segment, Fault Lines engages with professor of Space, Cyber and Telecommunications Law Dr. Frans von der Dunk to discuss the congressional budget gridlock impacting NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and its Mars exploration missions.In the second hour, US Senate candidate for Michigan attorney Alexandria Taylor sheds light on Former President Trump's handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and Joe Biden’s campaign in Michigan.In the third hour, finance expert Aquiles Larrea provides analysis on the US economy, addressing recent inflation reports and rising costs.Wrapping up, journalist KJ Noh discusses the recent Indonesian election results and the potential implications of President Prabowo Subianto's leadership on the Asian geopolitical landscape.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

