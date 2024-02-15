International
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
Russia’s Fight Against Globalism (Pt. 1/2)
In this week's super-episode of the New Rules podcast, Alexander Dugin and Pepe Escobar join us to discuss how the Ukraine conflict has permanently changed Russia and the world.
2024-02-15T14:15+0000
2024-02-15T14:24+0000
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
14:15 GMT 15.02.2024 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 15.02.2024)
New Rules
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week's super-episode of the New Rules podcast, Alexander Dugin and Pepe Escobar join us to discuss how the Ukraine conflict has permanently changed Russia and the world.

“The end of Western-centered world domination is being made now in the Donbass by simple Russian people, soldiers, volunteers fighting there. This battle is not just between Ukrainians and Russians, it is a much more transcendental as an event.”

Alexander Dugin
political philosopher
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
