https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/russias-fight-against-globalism-pt-12-1116801083.html
Russia’s Fight Against Globalism (Pt. 1/2)
Russia’s Fight Against Globalism (Pt. 1/2)
In this week's super-episode of the New Rules podcast, Alexander Dugin and Pepe Escobar join us to discuss how the Ukraine conflict has permanently changed Russia and the world.
2024-02-15T14:15+0000
2024-02-15T14:15+0000
2024-02-15T14:24+0000
new rules
alexander dugin
pepe escobar
russia
ukraine
radio
podcasts
joe biden
geopolitics
brics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116800925_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_04a8e9684d874277ba19c157a6d1e07f.jpg
Russia’s Fight Against Globalism (pt. 1/2)
Russia’s Fight Against Globalism (pt. 1/2)
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116800925_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4519c295d910816b5e68656b841cc573.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new rules, russia, ukraine, pepe escobar, alexander dugin, what is russia ideology, why is west fighting russia
new rules, russia, ukraine, pepe escobar, alexander dugin, what is russia ideology, why is west fighting russia
Russia’s Fight Against Globalism (Pt. 1/2)
14:15 GMT 15.02.2024 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 15.02.2024)
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week's super-episode of the New Rules podcast, Alexander Dugin and Pepe Escobar join us to discuss how the Ukraine conflict has permanently changed Russia and the world.
“The end of Western-centered world domination is being made now in the Donbass by simple Russian people, soldiers, volunteers fighting there. This battle is not just between Ukrainians and Russians, it is a much more transcendental as an event.”
Alexander Dugin
political philosopher
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM