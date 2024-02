https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/ukraines-drone-attack-causes-fire-at-oil-depot-in-russias-kursk-region---governor-1116788103.html

Ukraine's Drone Attack Causes Fire at Oil Depot in Russia's Kursk Region - Governor

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's Kursk region after a Ukrainian drone strike, but there were casualties reported so far, Governor Roman Starovoit said early on Thursday.

"A fire broke out at an oil depot in the Kursk region as a result of a Ukrainian UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] attack. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. All special services are currently working at the scene. I ask you to remain calm," Starovoit said on Telegram.

