Ukraine's Parasitizing of Russia: A Chronicle
Throughout the post-Soviet era, Russia made a great deal of concessions to the Ukrainian government, whose insatiable appetite turned out to be worth tens of billions of dollars, according to the data
In his address to the nation in 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin elaborated on the various privileges and multi-million dollar favors Russia had granted to its neighbor in the years following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The many concessions made by the Russian government included trade agreements, energy supplies, purchasing Eurobonds, and paying off old debt. Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more!
