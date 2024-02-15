https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/us-navy-increasingly-reliant-on-cold-war-era-cargo-planes-following-osprey-disaster-1116802098.html

US Navy Increasingly Reliant on Cold War-Era Cargo Planes Following Osprey Disaster

As its fleet of CMV-22B tiltrotor aircraft remains grounded, the US Navy now finds itself relying on the older C-2 Greyhound cargo aircraft to support the 5th and 7th fleets' aircraft carriers.

The US Navy currently has only one squadron of C-2s that consists of 15 such aircraft available for onboard deliveries, according to a statement made by a spokeswoman for the commander of US Naval Air Forces.“VRC-40 is currently surging to meet the [carrier onboard delivery] mission for deployed aircraft carriers in US 5th and 7th Fleets,” the US Naval Air Forces said in a statement earlier this week.The US Navy and US Air Force grounded their V-22 Osprey aircraft (CMV-22B is the naval version of the V-22) after one CV-22B (the USAF version of V-22) crashed in Japan in November 2023, prompting a lengthy investigation.Vice Admiral Daniel Cheever, commander of the US Naval Air Forces, warned that the US Navy may end up facing “significant operational impacts” in the future if its CMV-22Bs were to remain grounded, Breaking Defense online media outlet noted.However, Cheever also reportedly said that the US Navy currently sees no need to reactivate the C-2s the United States has stored away in long-term preservation.The C-2 Greyhound aircraft is a twin-engine cargo aircraft that entered into service in the 1960s and whose primary mission was to transport personnel and cargo to US aircraft carriers at sea.

