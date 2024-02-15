https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/watch-russian-armored-vehicle-repel-ukrainian-attack-1116804697.html
Watch Russian Armored Vehicle Repel Ukrainian Attack
Units of the Russian Zapad Battlegroup have thwarted one of the latest attempts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Kupyansk sector of the Ukrainian conflict.
After a surveillance drone spotted Ukrainian soldiers amassing in the woods, apparently preparing to launch an attack in the Kupyansk area, several Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles were deployed to nip this development in the bud.Having approached the soldiers undetected, the Russian armored vehicles proceeded to fire from closed positions upon the unsuspecting Ukrainian troops, scoring precise hits against the targets identified by drone reconnaissance and throwing the militants’ plans into disarray.
