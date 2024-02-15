https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/watch-russian-paratroopers-execute-daring-night-raid-on-ukrainian-positions-1116798600.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Execute Daring Night Raid on Ukrainian Positions

Watch Russian Paratroopers Execute Daring Night Raid on Ukrainian Positions

A group of Ukrainian militants manning a strongpoint in the vicinity of Artyomovsk stood no chance against a surprise night attack by Russian airborne troops.

2024-02-15T12:30+0000

2024-02-15T12:30+0000

2024-02-15T12:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian airborne forces

attack

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116799451_3:0:1039:583_1920x0_80_0_0_b3176033258c1a5f76bf2b2c0fbc6391.jpg

The fate of the Ukrainian strongpoint and its occupants was all but sealed when a Russian paratrooper detachment bolstered by BMD-2 armored vehicles covertly approached it under the cover of darkness before unleashing all of their firepower upon the unsuspecting Kiev regime militants.The Russian armored vehicles hammered Ukrainian positions from about 1-1.5 kilometers away, while a drone equipped with thermal imaging equipment helped coordinate this barrage.Once the enemy was softened up, Russian paratrooper assault teams swooped in and mopped up all resistance in the trenches before moving out, while the Russian infantry advancing behind them proceeded to occupy the captured positions.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Another daring raid by Russian 'winged infantry' Another daring raid by Russian 'winged infantry' 2024-02-15T12:30+0000 true PT1M01S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian paratroopers video, night attack video, russian special military operation, russian troops attack ukrainian armed forces