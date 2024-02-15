https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/watch-russian-paratroopers-execute-daring-night-raid-on-ukrainian-positions-1116798600.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Execute Daring Night Raid on Ukrainian Positions
A group of Ukrainian militants manning a strongpoint in the vicinity of Artyomovsk stood no chance against a surprise night attack by Russian airborne troops.
The fate of the Ukrainian strongpoint and its occupants was all but sealed when a Russian paratrooper detachment bolstered by BMD-2 armored vehicles covertly approached it under the cover of darkness before unleashing all of their firepower upon the unsuspecting Kiev regime militants.The Russian armored vehicles hammered Ukrainian positions from about 1-1.5 kilometers away, while a drone equipped with thermal imaging equipment helped coordinate this barrage.Once the enemy was softened up, Russian paratrooper assault teams swooped in and mopped up all resistance in the trenches before moving out, while the Russian infantry advancing behind them proceeded to occupy the captured positions.
