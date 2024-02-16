https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/ice-threatens-of-releasing-detained-migrants-after-border-bill-fails-1116806000.html

ICE Threatens of Releasing Detained Migrants After Border Bill Fails

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the world, including ICE blackmailing Congress over the failed border bill.

ICE Pressures Congress with Threat of Releasing Detained Migrants After Border Bill Fails On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the world, including ICE blackmailing Congress over the failed border bill.

The first hour begins with Ajay Pallegar, a criminal and civil attorney, sharing his perspective on Fulton County DA Fani Willis' hearing, which would determine if she would be disqualified from the election interference case against Trump.Then, Andrew Arthur, a Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies, gives his analysis on ICE threatening to release detained migrants in response to Congress's failure to ensure funding.The second hour starts with independent journalist Dan Lazare, who shares his insights on the CIA and other foreign intelligence agencies targeting 26 Trump associates in 2016.The show closes with Radioactive Waste Specialist at Beyond Nuclear, Kevin Kamps, who shares his expertise on US intelligence claiming that Russia might have the capabilities to launch nuclear weapons into space.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

