Lavrov Speaks at Conference Marking 10th Anniversary of 'Euromaidan' Unrest
Lavrov Speaks at Conference Marking 10th Anniversary of 'Euromaidan' Unrest
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends the conference "Euromaidan: Ukraine's Lost Decade" in Moscow.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends the conference "Euromaidan: Ukraine's Lost Decade" in Moscow on Friday, February 16.The event focuses on the economic and political conditions of events in Ukraine in 2013-2014, the preparation of the so-called Euromaidan unrest, the main aspects of the organization of the protest movement, the actions of the Ukrainian authorities against the protesters, as well as the role of the collective West in the preparation of those anti-government protests.
Lavrov Speaks at Conference Marking 10th Anniversary of 'Euromaidan' Unrest
In November 2013, a series of protests broke out in Ukraine due to the authorities' decision to halt a policy aimed at integration with the EU. The unrest quickly took on a sharply anti-presidential and anti-government character. The protests eventually turned into a coup, leading to the ouster of then-President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends the conference "Euromaidan: Ukraine's Lost Decade" in Moscow on Friday, February 16.
The event focuses on the economic and political conditions of events in Ukraine in 2013-2014, the preparation of the so-called Euromaidan unrest, the main aspects of the organization of the protest movement, the actions of the Ukrainian authorities against the protesters, as well as the role of the collective West in the preparation of those anti-government protests.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!