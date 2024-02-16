https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/lavrov-speaks-at-conference-marking-10th-anniversary-of-euromaidan-unrest-1116815038.html

Lavrov Speaks at Conference Marking 10th Anniversary of 'Euromaidan' Unrest

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends the conference "Euromaidan: Ukraine's Lost Decade" in Moscow.

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends the conference "Euromaidan: Ukraine's Lost Decade" in Moscow on Friday, February 16.The event focuses on the economic and political conditions of events in Ukraine in 2013-2014, the preparation of the so-called Euromaidan unrest, the main aspects of the organization of the protest movement, the actions of the Ukrainian authorities against the protesters, as well as the role of the collective West in the preparation of those anti-government protests.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

