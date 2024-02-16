https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/lavrov-speaks-at-for-freedom-of-nations-forum-1116819104.html

Lavrov Speaks at 'For Freedom of Nations!' Forum

Lavrov Speaks at 'For Freedom of Nations!' Forum

On February 15 and 16, the United Russia Party is holding the first international forum of supporters of the struggle against modern practices of colonialism "For the Freedom of Nations" in Moscow.

2024-02-16T11:59+0000

2024-02-16T11:59+0000

2024-02-16T11:59+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

moscow

russia

cis

forum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0d/1115554302_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3202e7d9821a317a521e39ecadac3377.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participates in the first anti-colonial forum For Freedom of Nations! in Moscow on Friday, February 16.The forum brings together about 400 delegates from Africa, Asia, the CIS, Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. Participants will discuss the most pressing issues of the international geopolitical agenda.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov Speaks at 'For Freedom of Nations!' Forum Lavrov Speaks at 'For Freedom of Nations!' Forum 2024-02-16T11:59+0000 true PT17M12S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united russia party, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov