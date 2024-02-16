https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/lavrov-speaks-at-for-freedom-of-nations-forum-1116819104.html
Lavrov Speaks at 'For Freedom of Nations!' Forum
Lavrov Speaks at 'For Freedom of Nations!' Forum
On February 15 and 16, the United Russia Party is holding the first international forum of supporters of the struggle against modern practices of colonialism "For the Freedom of Nations" in Moscow.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participates in the first anti-colonial forum For Freedom of Nations! in Moscow on Friday, February 16.The forum brings together about 400 delegates from Africa, Asia, the CIS, Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. Participants will discuss the most pressing issues of the international geopolitical agenda.
Lavrov Speaks at 'For Freedom of Nations!' Forum
Lavrov Speaks at 'For Freedom of Nations!' Forum
Lavrov Speaks at 'For Freedom of Nations!' Forum
On February 15 and 16, the United Russia Party is holding the first international forum of supporters of the struggle against modern practices of colonialism titled "For Freedom of Nations" in Moscow.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participates in the first anti-colonial forum For Freedom of Nations! in Moscow on Friday, February 16.
The forum brings together about 400 delegates from Africa, Asia, the CIS, Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. Participants will discuss the most pressing issues of the international geopolitical agenda.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!