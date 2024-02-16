https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/moscow-urges-us-to-show-restraint-in-connection-with-navalnys-death-1116825800.html

Moscow Urges US to Show Restraint in Connection With Navalny's Death

Moscow Urges US to Show Restraint in Connection With Navalny's Death

The United States needs to show restraint in connection with the death of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and wait for the results of the medical examination, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Friday.

2024-02-16T14:55+0000

2024-02-16T14:55+0000

2024-02-16T14:55+0000

russia

alexei navalny

kamala harris

russia

state department

white house

us

antony blinken

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116300757_0:72:2777:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_0c546f989aa7cad69dbb5421fd80b154.jpg

"It is interesting why, for the White House and the State Department, the death of a Russian citizen in a Russian penal colony turned out to be much more important and seemed more terrible than the death of a US citizen, journalist Gonzalo Lira, tortured in a Ukrainian prison? Instead of indiscriminate accusations, it would be better to show restraint and wait for the official results of the medical examination," the ministry said on Telegram.Earlier in the day, the Russian prison service said that Navalny died in prison, adding that the causes of death are being established. Later, US Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that Russia is responsible for the death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. "This is of course terrible news which we are working to confirm," Harris said at the Munich Security Conference. "If confirmed, this would be a further sign of Putin's brutality, whatever story they tell, let us be clear, Russia is responsible. And we will have more to say on this later." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also blamed Russia for the death of Navalny and said the United States would consult with its allies about a possible response."Russia is responsible for this. We'll be talking to many other countries concerned about Alexei Navalny, especially if these reports bear out to be true," Blinken said in remarks at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.The paramedics attempted to resuscitate Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny for more than 30 minutes, Russia's Labytnangi city hospital told Sputnik on Friday."The doctors who arrived at the scene continued the resuscitation measures that the colony's doctors had already provided. And they tries for over 30 minutes. However, the patient died," a hospital representative said.The paramedics reached the prison in less than seven minutes, and the doctors got to the patient in two minutes, the representative added.Investigation Into Cause of Death LaunchedThe Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) is inspecting everything related to the death of Navalny and there is no need for additional instructions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The causes of the death should be established by doctors, he said.FSIN has dispatched a commission to the prison in connection with Navalny’s sudden death. The Russian Investigative Committee’s office in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area has launched a procedural investigation.The immediate reaction of Western leaders to Navalny’s death is "self-exposing," as they have made their conclusions before a forensic examination is completed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.No Complaints From Navalny BeforeThe Public Monitoring Commission in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area did not receive any complaints from opposition politician Alexei Navalny, Danila Gontar, the head of the commission's regional office, told Sputnik on Friday.The human rights ombudsman of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, Andrey Nesteruk, also told Sputnik that Navalny and his representatives had not approached him with complaints about the conditions of detention in the colony.On Thursday, Navalny participated in three court hearings via videoconference in the Kovrovskiy court of the Vladimir Region and in two other court hearings in the Vladimir regional court, the courts told Sputnik."We had two court hearings yesterday. He [Navalny] did not complain about his well-being, he spoke actively, presented arguments in defense of his position," the Vladimir regional court said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210609/moscow-court-recognizes-navalnys-coordinating-centers-as-extremist-organizations-1083111208.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alexei navalny, navalny died, navalny death, russian foreign ministry comment on navalny death, what western leaders say about navalny death