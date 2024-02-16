https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/space-race-part-deux-us-intel-warns-of-new-national-security-threat-1116803564.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into a mix of domestic and international news stories, with a focus on recent intelligence findings regarding Russian space nuclear capabilities, as reported by Western sources.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to whistleblower Scott Ritter about the US intelligence report regarding the alleged Russian nuclear capabilities, particularly related to attempts to develop a space-based weapon.In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed the budgetary challenges faced by ICE, as migration expert Mark Krikorian sheds light on the agency's potential need to release detained migrants due to funding shortages, pending congressional approval.Later in the second hour, attorney Steve Gill provides insights into two significant hearings involving Former President Donald Trump—one in New York and the other in Georgia—potentially impacting his future prospects for returning to the White House in 2024.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Daniel McAdams, executive director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity', to weigh in on recent revelations about CIA surveillance activities targeting American citizens. Independent journalists have uncovered alarming findings, including illegal surveillance of 26 individuals associated with Trump prior to the “2016 Russia collusion” claims.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

