Texas Governor Says Establishing Military Camp Near US-Mexico Border
Texas Governor Says Establishing Military Camp Near US-Mexico Border
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that the state will establish a base camp for military personnel at the United States’ border with Mexico near Eagle Pass, in an effort to secure the border from illegal immigration.
"To expand our border security capabilities, we are building a new Texas Military Department base camp that allows the Texas National Guard to increase and to improve operations in this area," Abbott said during a press conference. Construction of the base camp has already started on an 80-acre area designated for the base camp, Abbott said. The base camp will allow more personnel in Eagle Pass to operate more effectively and efficiently, Abbott also said. The base camp will be able house up to 2,300 soldiers, if needed, Abbott added.
Texas Governor Says Establishing Military Camp Near US-Mexico Border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that the state will establish a base camp for military personnel at the United States' border with Mexico near Eagle Pass, in an effort to secure the border from illegal immigration.
"To expand our border security capabilities, we are building a new Texas Military Department base camp that allows the Texas National Guard to increase and to improve operations in this area," Abbott said during a press conference.
Construction of the base camp has already started on an 80-acre area designated for the base camp, Abbott said.
The base camp will allow more personnel in Eagle Pass to operate more effectively and efficiently, Abbott also said.
The base camp will be able house up to 2,300 soldiers, if needed, Abbott added.
