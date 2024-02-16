https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/texas-governor-says-establishing-military-camp-near-us-mexico-border-1116832219.html
Texas Governor Says Establishing Military Camp Near US-Mexico Border
Texas Governor Says Establishing Military Camp Near US-Mexico Border
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that the state will establish a base camp for military personnel at the United States’ border with Mexico near Eagle Pass, in an effort to secure the border from illegal immigration.
2024-02-16T22:27+0000
2024-02-16T22:27+0000
2024-02-16T22:27+0000
border security
americas
texas
us
greg abbott
texas national guard
illegal migrants
illegal migration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1c/1116445760_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e14137360ba126376b26abb138a36794.jpg
"To expand our border security capabilities, we are building a new Texas Military Department base camp that allows the Texas National Guard to increase and to improve operations in this area," Abbott said during a press conference. Construction of the base camp has already started on an 80-acre area designated for the base camp, Abbott said. The base camp will allow more personnel in Eagle Pass to operate more effectively and efficiently, Abbott also said. The base camp will be able house up to 2,300 soldiers, if needed, Abbott added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/26-republican-state-attorneys-general-pledge-support-for-texas-border-stance---report-1116475667.html
americas
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1c/1116445760_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8da358eb251600841d0dc86db4ad878.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
what's going on in texas, constitutional crisis, texas and us federal government, why are texas and washington in a standoff, texas, us civil war, civil war, border crisis, washington-texas war, border security
what's going on in texas, constitutional crisis, texas and us federal government, why are texas and washington in a standoff, texas, us civil war, civil war, border crisis, washington-texas war, border security
Texas Governor Says Establishing Military Camp Near US-Mexico Border
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that the state will establish a base camp for military personnel at the United States’ border with Mexico near Eagle Pass, in an effort to secure the border from illegal immigration.
"To expand our border security capabilities, we are building a new Texas Military Department base camp that allows the Texas National Guard to increase and to improve operations in this area," Abbott said during a press conference.
Construction of the base camp has already started on an 80-acre area designated for the base camp, Abbott said.
The base camp will allow more personnel in Eagle Pass to operate more effectively and efficiently, Abbott also said.
The base camp will be able house up to 2,300 soldiers, if needed, Abbott added.