Trump Hearings in NY and Georgia; Biden Team Fearmongers with Russian Space Threat

The Biden foreign policy machine is pushing a new trope in which Americans should be terrified of a potential Russian attack on US satellites.

2024-02-16T04:13+0000

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US intelligence agencies who appear to have violated the law in their quest to take out Donald Trump.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the hearing related to the Trump case.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss an article that makes the point that the nations that brag the most about Democracy are the ones that routinely ignore the will of the people.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the Biden administration's removal and imprisonment of the Pakistani Prime Minister.Roger Harris, human rights activist and board member for the 32-year-old anti-imperialist human rights organization Task Force on the Americas, joins us to discuss the Biden administration's push to control the Venezuelan election.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Gaza conflict and the US/UK attacks on Yemen.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss the neocon's move to scare Americans about a Russian threat to US satellites and Congressional attempts to fund the Kiev regime.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss the US Air Force overhaul aimed at war on China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

