https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/us-lawmakers-cryptic-message-creates-russian-satellite-gate-1116812937.html

US Lawmaker's Cryptic Message Creates Russian 'Satellite Gate'

US Lawmaker's Cryptic Message Creates Russian 'Satellite Gate'

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including a US congressman's cryptic claim that a certain 'rival' country has developed anti-satellite weapons.

2024-02-16T04:13+0000

2024-02-16T04:13+0000

2024-02-16T08:45+0000

the backstory

indonesia

fani willis

avdeevka

ukraine

donbass

donetsk

russian armed forces

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116812780_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e5d713a346e8c278ba00c8647273b523.png

U.S. Lawmaker's Cryptic Message Creates Russian 'Satellite Gate' On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including a U.S. congressman's cryptic claim that a certain 'rival' country has developed anti-satellite weapons.

Rachel began the show on Thursday with a discussion on the latest claim that Russia has developed anti-satellite weapons. Professor at the American University, historian Peter Kuznick gives his take on the US claim and the future of space warfare.Angie Wong, Co-Host of The Final Countdown, joined Rachel for the second segment, where she broke down the testimonies of Nathan Wade and Fani Willis.To kick off the final hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian military's partial withdrawal from the strategic city of Avdeevka, as the Russian Armed Forces continue to advance west of Donetsk. In the final segment, geopolitical analyst Anna Ge provided her analysis on the Indonesian presidential elections and what this means for the country and the region going forward. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

indonesia

avdeevka

ukraine

donbass

donetsk

avdiivka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, russian space weapon, what is russian nucaler weapon in space, eelction in indonesia, ukraine withdraw from avdeevka, who controls avdiivka