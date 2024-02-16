https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/watch-russian-servicemen-operate-terminator-tank-support-vehicle--1116814517.html

Watch Russian Servicemen Operate 'Terminator' Tank Support Vehicle

Watch Russian Servicemen Operate 'Terminator' Tank Support Vehicle

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Battlegroup Tsentr soldiers mastering the Terminator tank support vehicle.

2024-02-16T05:46+0000

2024-02-16T05:46+0000

2024-02-16T05:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

afv

russian defense ministry

terminator

russia

tank support fighting vehicle (bmpt) "terminator"

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116814762_2:0:850:477_1920x0_80_0_0_b2e183efb5acdfe5915802fab179909c.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Battlegroup Tsentr soldiers mastering the Terminator tank support vehicle.In the course of training, soldiers study the technical specifications of the combat vehicle, as well as practice speed driving and carrying out direct fire from covered and uncovered positions. During practical operations, servicemen study combat tactics, as well as the use of communications and standard aerosol camouflage equipment, the ministry said.After passing the final examination, all servicemen of the Battlegroup Tsentr who make it through the training will be assigned to units to carry out combat missions as part of BMPT crews, according to the ministry.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Battlegroup Tsentr soldiers master Terminator tank support vehicle Battlegroup Tsentr soldiers master Terminator tank support vehicle 2024-02-16T05:46+0000 true PT0M58S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, battlegroup tsentr, terminator tank support vehicle