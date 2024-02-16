https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/watch-russian-servicemen-operate-terminator-tank-support-vehicle--1116814517.html
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Battlegroup Tsentr soldiers mastering the Terminator tank support vehicle.
Russia’s BMPT Terminator armored fighting vehicle (AFV) is a unique and heavily armored combat vehicle designed to provide direct support for frontline infantry and tanks. The AFV is armed with four 9M120 Ataka rocket launchers, two 30mm 2A42 autocannons, two AG-17D grenade launchers, and a 7.62mm PKTM coaxial machine gun.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Battlegroup Tsentr soldiers mastering the Terminator tank support vehicle.
In the course of training, soldiers study the technical specifications of the combat vehicle, as well as practice speed driving and carrying out direct fire from covered and uncovered positions. During practical operations, servicemen study combat tactics, as well as the use of communications and standard aerosol camouflage equipment, the ministry said.
After passing the final examination, all servicemen of the Battlegroup Tsentr who make it through the training will be assigned to units to carry out combat missions as part of BMPT crews, according to the ministry.