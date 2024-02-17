https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/anti-war-activists-rally-against-munich-security-conference-1116838928.html
Anti-War Activists Rally Against Munich Security Conference
Sputnik is live as anti-war activists gather in the Bavarian capital to protest the 60th Munich Security Conference. High-level debates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, developments in the Middle East and the security implications of climate change, among other topics.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as anti-war activists gather in the Bavarian capital to protest the 60th Munich Security Conference. High-level debates on the Ukraine conflict, developments in the Middle East, and the security implications of climate change are among the key topics on the agenda.More than 450 high-ranking officials, including heads of state and government, ministers, leaders of international and non-governmental organizations, senior representatives of industry, media, academia, and civil society are expected to attend the conference.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Established in 1963, the Munich Security Conference has marked its 60th anniversary. This year, the conference is being held on February 16-18.
More than 450 high-ranking officials, including heads of state and government, ministers, leaders of international and non-governmental organizations, senior representatives of industry, media, academia, and civil society are expected to attend the conference.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!