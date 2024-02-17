https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/anti-war-activists-rally-against-munich-security-conference-1116838928.html

Anti-War Activists Rally Against Munich Security Conference

Sputnik is live as anti-war activists gather in the Bavarian capital to protest the 60th Munich Security Conference. High-level debates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, developments in the Middle East and the security implications of climate change, among other topics.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as anti-war activists gather in the Bavarian capital to protest the 60th Munich Security Conference. High-level debates on the Ukraine conflict, developments in the Middle East, and the security implications of climate change are among the key topics on the agenda.More than 450 high-ranking officials, including heads of state and government, ministers, leaders of international and non-governmental organizations, senior representatives of industry, media, academia, and civil society are expected to attend the conference.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

