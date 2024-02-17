https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/battle-for-avdeyevka-the-view-from-donetsk-1116832006.html

Not only have I lived in Donetsk under shelling from the Nazi strongpoint of Avdeyevka for almost ten years, but my first military position, back in December 2014, was in Yasinovataya, just across the Donetsk - Gorlovka Highway from Avdeyevka.

Not only have I lived in Donetsk under shelling from the Nazi strongpoint of Avdeyevka for almost ten years, but my first military position, back in December 2014, was in Yasinovataya, just across the Donetsk - Gorlovka Highway from Avdeyevka.In 2016, I was in Avdeyevka, when DPR forces pushed back a Ukrainian advance into what was then the ‘Grey Zone’ residential area of Avdeyevka, on the north side of the highway. Shortly after my visit, the entire residential area of Avdeyevka was razed to the ground by Ukrainian artillery, and until recently, everything north of the highway has been under control of Banderastan. In the summer of 2017, I served on the very front line of the Avdeyevka front. One side of the highway was ours (DPR), the other side belonged to the Ukrainians. I could look through a periscope and see Ukrainian flags flying a few hundred meters away.Most of the shelling of Donetsk civilian areas over the last ten years have come from Avdeyevka, including the recent mass murder of 27 civilians at the Tekstilshchik Market, in my neighborhood, less than a month ago. Avdeyevka was known as an ‘impregnable fortress’ of Nazi power, and yet I have lived to see it begin to fall. Many of my friends, both civilian and military, did not. But those of us who lived, swore a solemn oath on their blood that we would see it fall, or die like they did, trying. That's why I say I feel this victory in my soul, because I know my friends feel it in theirs today, even from another world. And today, we kept that promise.And I feel it in my bones today, too, because today, instead of the steady rumble of Avdeyevka artillery, there was silence. There hasn't been any shelling of Donetsk today, at all. Today, the Nazis who have bombed us for almost a decade from Avdeyevka are too busy running for their lives to target civilians or anyone else. My wife even commented today, ‘It's been really quiet today.’ So far, from experience, we know that every time we have a significant military victory, the Nazis take it out on our civilians. The Nazis have HIMARS, CAESAR and TOCHKA-U, that can target Donetsk from far behind Avdeyevka, and we know what kind of atrocities to expect in the coming days. But we are not going anywhere, we are ready to face whatever comes. We know there will be retribution by the Nazis against civilians soon. But we stand fast, civilians and soldiers, ready to move forward, for the future of humanity.”

