Escalating Tensions: Lebanese-Israeli Border Sees Deadliest Day in Months

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from across the globe, including the recent increase in violence along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Rachel began Friday's show by hosting lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill, who discussed the charges against an FBI informant who reportedly lied about the Biden family's connections to a Ukrainian firm.Radio host and political commentator Misty Winston joined the show for the second segment, where she discussed intelligence agencies spying on journalists and activists in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.In the final hour, Rachel spoke to journalist Esteban Carrillo about the latest border tension between Israel and Lebanon, as an exchange of fire by the IDF and Hezbollah resulted in the deadliest day of this conflict.The show would conclude with a segment on the new confederation of three West African nations, which is expected to rival a Western-backed regional bloc.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

