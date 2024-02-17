https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/fani-willis-blasts-former-lover-in-stunning-testimony-1116833791.html
Fani Willis Blasts Former Lover in Stunning Testimony
Fani Willis Blasts Former Lover in Stunning Testimony
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including the Fani Willis testimony.
2024-02-17T04:02+0000
2024-02-17T04:02+0000
2024-02-17T11:04+0000
the final countdown
fani willis
jeffrey epstein
gaza strip
rafah
israel
palestine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116834744_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7fbb1a5b77c577caf172b3691330a91e.jpg
Fani Willis Blasts Former Lover in Stunning Testimony
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including the Fani Willis testimony.
The first hour begins with attorney Steve Gill discussing the ongoing Fani Willis hearing and all of its bombshell moments. Then, counselor-at-law, Tyler Nixon, joins later to weigh in on the heated testimony.The second hour begins with the founder and executive director of Lynn's Warriors, Lynn Shaw, on why Jeffrey Epstein victims are suing the FBI.The show closes with the Managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov, who shares his expertise on the latest out of Gaza, including Israel's planned Rafah offensive.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
rafah
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116834744_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2b61537ab5921e4c4be862123477aac1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
fanni willis testimony, jeffrey epstein victims sue fbi, gaza war
fanni willis testimony, jeffrey epstein victims sue fbi, gaza war
Fani Willis Blasts Former Lover in Stunning Testimony
04:02 GMT 17.02.2024 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 17.02.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including the Fani Willis testimony.
The first hour begins with attorney Steve Gill discussing the ongoing Fani Willis hearing and all of its bombshell moments. Then, counselor-at-law, Tyler Nixon, joins later to weigh in on the heated testimony.
The second hour begins with the founder and executive director of Lynn's Warriors, Lynn Shaw, on why Jeffrey Epstein victims are suing the FBI.
The show closes with the Managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov, who shares his expertise on the latest out of Gaza, including Israel's planned Rafah offensive.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM