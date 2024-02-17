https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/fani-willis-blasts-former-lover-in-stunning-testimony-1116833791.html

Fani Willis Blasts Former Lover in Stunning Testimony

Fani Willis Blasts Former Lover in Stunning Testimony

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including the Fani Willis testimony.

2024-02-17T04:02+0000

2024-02-17T04:02+0000

2024-02-17T11:04+0000

the final countdown

fani willis

jeffrey epstein

gaza strip

rafah

israel

palestine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116834744_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7fbb1a5b77c577caf172b3691330a91e.jpg

Fani Willis Blasts Former Lover in Stunning Testimony On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including the Fani Willis testimony.

The first hour begins with attorney Steve Gill discussing the ongoing Fani Willis hearing and all of its bombshell moments. Then, counselor-at-law, Tyler Nixon, joins later to weigh in on the heated testimony.The second hour begins with the founder and executive director of Lynn's Warriors, Lynn Shaw, on why Jeffrey Epstein victims are suing the FBI.The show closes with the Managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov, who shares his expertise on the latest out of Gaza, including Israel's planned Rafah offensive.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

rafah

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

fanni willis testimony, jeffrey epstein victims sue fbi, gaza war