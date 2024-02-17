https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/russian-defense-minister-reports-to-putin-on-complete-liberation-of-avdeyevka-1116850374.html

Russian Defense Minister Reports to Putin on Complete Liberation of Avdeyevka

Russian Defense Minister Reports to Putin on Complete Liberation of Avdeyevka

Sergei Shoigu reported to Vladimir Putin, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, on the complete taking of Avdeyevka under control by the troops of the Battlegroup... 17.02.2024, Sputnik International

2024-02-17T20:00+0000

2024-02-17T20:00+0000

2024-02-17T20:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

vladimir putin

avdeevka

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1a/1115817598_5:0:1269:711_1920x0_80_0_0_29d57da75c624543bd46ae94597dac29.jpg

As a result of the capture of Avdeyevka from Ukrainian nationalists, an area of 31.75 square kilometers has been liberated, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine lost over 1,500 servicemen in the battles for Avdeyevka, the ministry added.The Battlegroup Tsentr forces continue offensive operations to further liberate the Donetsk People’s Republic from the Ukrainian nationalists, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.The liberation of Avdeyevka has made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk and significantly secure it from terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime.Measures are currently being taken to finally clear Avdeyevka of militants and block Ukrainian units, the ministry stated.Only some scattered formations of Ukrainian militants managed to leave Avdeyevka in a hurry, abandoning weapons and equipment.

avdeevka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, avdeevka