International
- Sputnik International, 1920
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/slaying-the-dragon-of-globalism-pt-22-1116826575.html
Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)
Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)
In this week's super-episode of the New Rules podcast, Alexander Dugin and Pepe Escobar join us to discuss the crisis of globalism, the multipolar revolution, and the risk of WWIII. This is part two of our geopolitical super-episode.
2024-02-17T14:55+0000
2024-02-19T08:56+0000
new rules
alexander dugin
pepe escobar
west
european union (eu)
nato
brics
russia
radio
podcasts
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116826242_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4a0bad403b481cc4bfc6e4a3b2e3cc50.jpg
Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)
Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
west
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Simes Dimitri
Simes Dimitri
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116826242_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f27ba3070c57ec3e2d357a5c51de839d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new rules, alexander dugin, pepe escobar, what is multipolarity, who chairs brics in 2024, will nato attack russia
new rules, alexander dugin, pepe escobar, what is multipolarity, who chairs brics in 2024, will nato attack russia

Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)

14:55 GMT 17.02.2024 (Updated: 08:56 GMT 19.02.2024)
New Rules
Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)
Subscribe
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
All materials
In this week's super-episode of the New Rules podcast, Alexander Dugin and Pepe Escobar join us to discuss the crisis of globalism, the multipolar revolution, and the risk of WWIII. This is part two of our geopolitical super-episode.

That is not about West, either West or, East. It is about tradition and roots against globalist, artificial, anti-human nihilist hegemony. That is our common enemy, because the dragon is not theirs. They are victims and hostages of it.

Alexander Dugin
political philosopher
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала