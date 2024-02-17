https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/slaying-the-dragon-of-globalism-pt-22-1116826575.html
Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)
Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)
In this week's super-episode of the New Rules podcast, Alexander Dugin and Pepe Escobar join us to discuss the crisis of globalism, the multipolar revolution, and the risk of WWIII. This is part two of our geopolitical super-episode.
2024-02-17T14:55+0000
2024-02-17T14:55+0000
2024-02-19T08:56+0000
new rules
alexander dugin
pepe escobar
west
european union (eu)
nato
brics
russia
radio
podcasts
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116826242_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4a0bad403b481cc4bfc6e4a3b2e3cc50.jpg
Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)
Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
west
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116826242_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f27ba3070c57ec3e2d357a5c51de839d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new rules, alexander dugin, pepe escobar, what is multipolarity, who chairs brics in 2024, will nato attack russia
new rules, alexander dugin, pepe escobar, what is multipolarity, who chairs brics in 2024, will nato attack russia
Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)
14:55 GMT 17.02.2024 (Updated: 08:56 GMT 19.02.2024)
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week's super-episode of the New Rules podcast, Alexander Dugin and Pepe Escobar join us to discuss the crisis of globalism, the multipolar revolution, and the risk of WWIII. This is part two of our geopolitical super-episode.
That is not about West, either West or, East. It is about tradition and roots against globalist, artificial, anti-human nihilist hegemony. That is our common enemy, because the dragon is not theirs. They are victims and hostages of it.
Alexander Dugin
political philosopher
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM