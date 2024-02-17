https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/slaying-the-dragon-of-globalism-pt-22-1116826575.html

Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)

Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)

In this week's super-episode of the New Rules podcast, Alexander Dugin and Pepe Escobar join us to discuss the crisis of globalism, the multipolar revolution, and the risk of WWIII. This is part two of our geopolitical super-episode.

2024-02-17T14:55+0000

2024-02-17T14:55+0000

2024-02-19T08:56+0000

new rules

alexander dugin

pepe escobar

west

european union (eu)

nato

brics

russia

radio

podcasts

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116826242_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4a0bad403b481cc4bfc6e4a3b2e3cc50.jpg

Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2) Slaying the Dragon of Globalism (pt. 2/2)

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

west

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Simes Dimitri

Simes Dimitri

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Simes Dimitri

new rules, alexander dugin, pepe escobar, what is multipolarity, who chairs brics in 2024, will nato attack russia