Ukraine Withdraws Units From Avdeevka - Commander-in-Chief Orders
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Armed Forces of Ukraine Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced the decision to withdraw units from the city of Avdeevka.
“Based on the operational situation around Avdeevka... I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defense,” Syrsky wrote on Facebook*. Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing the commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces group Tavria, Alexander Tarnavsky, reported that Ukrainian troops had already left Avdeevka.A senior US defense official said Friday that Ukrainian troops in Avdeevka are experiencing a critical lack of ammunition that could be a harbinger of the collapse of this defensive line to advancing Russian forces.Avdeevka is a northern suburb of the city of Donetsk; it was a powerful fortified area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.*Facebook belongs to Meta which is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.
01:24 GMT 17.02.2024
Ukrainian soldiers walk in a trench near the frontline, outside Kupiansk, Kharkov region, on January 23, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Armed Forces of Ukraine Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced the decision to withdraw units from the city of Avdeevka.
“Based on the operational situation around Avdeevka... I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defense,” Syrsky wrote on Facebook*.
Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing the commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces group Tavria, Alexander Tarnavsky, reported that Ukrainian troops had already left Avdeevka.
A senior US defense official said Friday that Ukrainian troops in Avdeevka are experiencing a critical lack of ammunition that could be a harbinger of the collapse of this defensive line to advancing Russian forces.
Avdeevka is a northern suburb of the city of Donetsk; it was a powerful fortified area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
*Facebook belongs to Meta which is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.
