https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/ukraine-withdraws-units-from-avdeevka---commander-in-chief-orders-1116835252.html
Ukraine Withdraws Units From Avdeevka - Commander-in-Chief Orders
Ukraine Withdraws Units From Avdeevka - Commander-in-Chief Orders
Armed Forces of Ukraine Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced the decision to withdraw units from the city of Avdeevka.
2024-02-17T01:24+0000
2024-02-17T01:24+0000
2024-02-17T01:24+0000
ukraine crisis
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian conflict
avdeevka
ukraine
russia
ukrainian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116375355_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_efa2e326e92ec1c0013d84c0a2ec0a72.jpg
“Based on the operational situation around Avdeevka... I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defense,” Syrsky wrote on Facebook*. Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing the commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces group Tavria, Alexander Tarnavsky, reported that Ukrainian troops had already left Avdeevka.A senior US defense official said Friday that Ukrainian troops in Avdeevka are experiencing a critical lack of ammunition that could be a harbinger of the collapse of this defensive line to advancing Russian forces.Avdeevka is a northern suburb of the city of Donetsk; it was a powerful fortified area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.*Facebook belongs to Meta which is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.
avdeevka
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116375355_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f3ebf1c01ba3554ee2f5e896deb8b67.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
avdeevka, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, avdeevka liberated, russia liberates avdeevka
avdeevka, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, avdeevka liberated, russia liberates avdeevka
Ukraine Withdraws Units From Avdeevka - Commander-in-Chief Orders
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Armed Forces of Ukraine Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced the decision to withdraw units from the city of Avdeevka.
“Based on the operational situation around Avdeevka... I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defense,” Syrsky wrote on Facebook*.
Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing the commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces group Tavria, Alexander Tarnavsky, reported that Ukrainian troops had already left Avdeevka.
A senior US defense official said Friday that Ukrainian troops in Avdeevka are experiencing a critical lack of ammunition that could be a harbinger of the collapse of this defensive line to advancing Russian forces.
Avdeevka is a northern suburb of the city of Donetsk; it was a powerful fortified area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
*Facebook belongs to Meta which is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.