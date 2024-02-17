https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/watch-russian-marines-storm-ukrainian-positions-1116838087.html
Watch Russian Marines Storm Ukrainian Positions
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Marines from the Pacific Fleet storming the positions of Ukrainian forces near Novomikhailovka.Marine infantry units have significantly improved their position on the front line and continue to advance, the ministry said. Supported by artillery and attack aircraft, the Marines simultaneously assaulted the enemy from several directions and systematically broke through their defenses, the ministry added.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Marines from the Pacific Fleet storming the positions of Ukrainian forces near Novomikhailovka.
Marine infantry units have significantly improved their position on the front line and continue to advance, the ministry said. Supported by artillery and attack aircraft, the Marines simultaneously assaulted the enemy from several directions and systematically broke through their defenses, the ministry added.