Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Marines Storm Ukrainian Positions
Watch Russian Marines Storm Ukrainian Positions
Russian Marines are trained in various skills, including reconnaissance, special operations, and receive specialized training in communication, navigation, and... 17.02.2024, Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Marines from the Pacific Fleet storming the positions of Ukrainian forces near Novomikhailovka.Marine infantry units have significantly improved their position on the front line and continue to advance, the ministry said. Supported by artillery and attack aircraft, the Marines simultaneously assaulted the enemy from several directions and systematically broke through their defenses, the ministry added.
Russian Marines of the Pacific Fleet are storming Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Novomykhailovka
Russian Marines of the Pacific Fleet are storming Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Novomykhailovka
Watch Russian Marines Storm Ukrainian Positions

06:07 GMT 17.02.2024
Russian Marines are trained in various skills, including reconnaissance, special operations, and receive specialized training in communication, navigation, and survival techniques to adapt to different environments and situations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Marines from the Pacific Fleet storming the positions of Ukrainian forces near Novomikhailovka.
Marine infantry units have significantly improved their position on the front line and continue to advance, the ministry said. Supported by artillery and attack aircraft, the Marines simultaneously assaulted the enemy from several directions and systematically broke through their defenses, the ministry added.
