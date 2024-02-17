https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/watch-russian-su-25-attack-aircraft-hit-ukrainian-camouflaged-equipment-and-manpower-1116838609.html

Watch Russian Su-25 Attack Aircraft Hit Ukrainian Camouflaged Equipment and Manpower

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian Su-25 attack aircraft attacking Ukrainian camouflaged equipment and manpower in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Su-25 attack aircraft striking Ukrainian camouflaged equipment and manpower in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). According to the ministry, the targets were successfully hit.Russia’s Su-25 is specifically designed to engage ground targets and provide close air support for ground forces. The aircraft's armor protection and ability to withstand damage make it a resilient platform for close combat operations.

