https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/watch-russian-su-25-attack-aircraft-hit-ukrainian-camouflaged-equipment-and-manpower-1116838609.html
Watch Russian Su-25 Attack Aircraft Hit Ukrainian Camouflaged Equipment and Manpower
Watch Russian Su-25 Attack Aircraft Hit Ukrainian Camouflaged Equipment and Manpower
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian Su-25 attack aircraft attacking Ukrainian camouflaged equipment and manpower in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
2024-02-17T10:00+0000
2024-02-17T10:00+0000
2024-02-17T10:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
su-25
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116839119_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_600c9878c05b9685330340a2907f9374.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Su-25 attack aircraft striking Ukrainian camouflaged equipment and manpower in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). According to the ministry, the targets were successfully hit.Russia’s Su-25 is specifically designed to engage ground targets and provide close air support for ground forces. The aircraft's armor protection and ability to withstand damage make it a resilient platform for close combat operations.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116839119_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_782804da91d5003a4b892962fb48a644.jpg
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft struck Ukrainian camouflaged equipment and manpower in the DPR
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft struck Ukrainian camouflaged equipment and manpower in the DPR
2024-02-17T10:00+0000
true
PT0M26S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian su-25 attack aircraft, ukrainian camouflaged equipment and manpower
russian su-25 attack aircraft, ukrainian camouflaged equipment and manpower
Watch Russian Su-25 Attack Aircraft Hit Ukrainian Camouflaged Equipment and Manpower
The Su-25, also known as the "Frogfoot," is a twin-engine, single-seat attack aircraft designed primarily for close air support of ground forces. It is equipped with a 30 mm cannon and can carry various types of air-to-ground missiles, bombs, and rockets.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Su-25 attack aircraft striking Ukrainian camouflaged equipment and manpower in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). According to the ministry, the targets were successfully hit.
Russia’s Su-25 is specifically designed to engage ground targets and provide close air support for ground forces. The aircraft's armor protection and ability to withstand damage make it a resilient platform for close combat operations.